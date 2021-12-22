From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

For posting political messages on facebook in contrary to the civil service rules, a teacher, Akinyemi Philip, has been suspended from the employment of the state government.

The suspended teacher was a teacher at Masifa Community Grammar School, in Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state.

A memo titled “Letter of Indefinite Suspension” dated 20th December, 2021, alleged that Philip has given partisan politics priority over his appointment as a teacher.

The Ministry of Education, Osun West Education District Office, in the letter said, “I am directed to inform you that as a result of your actions of unprofessional misconduct and abuse of office, your action created public assault to the authority concerned, abuse of power as a teacher, disobedient to your school teacher and in particular to the state government of Osun.

“It is a fact that you Mr. Akinyemi Philip, a teacher of Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo, you are more focus on partisan politics than your duty as a teacher and commitment to the state government as a civil servant in Osun State.

“Your unpatriotic behaviour, abuse and proactive postings and comment on social media are against the civil service rules,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, checks on the Facebook page of Philip showed that he has been posting information against the state governor, showing his loyalty to the former speaker and the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On his Facebook posts, he wrote, “Elegbeleye and His Team That Conducted Osun APC Congresses Has Been Appointed to Conduct Osun APC Primary As Usual,” “Iwaloye 2022: Good Morning Progressive Family,” “Don’t Give A Betrayed Second Term,” “The Battle of 2006-2010 Should Be A Lesson For The Present. Ex/Former As Case May Be Await You Soon! No Retreat; No Surrender,” among others.