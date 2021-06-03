Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, says his administration will continue to engage youths, as the faces and engines of any meaningful and sustainable development.

Oyetola spoke at the launching of the “Osun Youth Policy Document” at Aurora Event Centre in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document centres on four key areas to include: “Youth Empowerment; Youth Engagement; Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education (4Es) .

The governor said: “The Osun Youth Policy contains commitment by government, youth of the state and society in pursuance of youth development and growth.

“The policy provides a crucial framework for guiding the state’s approach to ensure that large number of youths residing in the state are provided with high quality of life.

“Youths development is holistic and integrated, requiring the support and active involvement of all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Also, it requires the support of youth organisations, non- governmental organisations and the public sector, private sector and philanthropists,” Oyetola said.

According to him, the policy document will play key roles in developmental efforts.

“In view of this, my administration has enunciated a clear policy framework to ensure that an enabling environment is created for youths to realise their creative and productive potential,’’ he said.

The governor said his administration would also continue to engage in research and monitoring, while deploying effective evaluation template to constantly enrich the initiative and ensure proper and sustainable implementation policy.

Oyetola, therefore, recommended the document to the government at all levels for accelerated implementation as the roles of all stakeholders were clearly spelt out.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Osun, Mr Azeez Lawal, said the state government had worked out a workable youth policy plan that would serve as policy direction for youths in the state.

Lawal added that the youth policy document was first of its kind, describing it as a giant stride by the present administration in the history of youth development.

He said the present administration would improve socioeconomic and general wellbeing of young people in the state.

“Gov. Oyetola has been striving to ensure that youth are given various opportunities through education and empowerment programmes at all levels.

“The state government will continue to protect the lives of youths and to also safe guard their future through achievable youth policies and inclusive governance,’’ Lawal said.

The commissioner commended the efforts of some stakeholders who had conceived the idea of youths policy document.

Reviewing the document, Dr Samson Adegoke, Rector of Osun State College of Technology, Esa- Oke, said the policy document has a clear vision, policy goals, and objectives for youths development in the state.

Adegoke, however, said that youths were naturally restless, but resourceful, adding that their voice could be amplified while their future guaranteed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those present included some youth groups, political figures, traditional rulers, security personnel, and other key stakeholders. (NAN)