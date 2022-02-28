Disturbed by the spate of killings resulting from cult clashes in some areas of the state, the Osun State government has said it will stop at nothing to ensure that those perpetrating violence are made to pay for their actions along with their sponsors.

This followed recent instances of cult related violence in areas like Ilesha and Ede in the state.

The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, recently raised the alarm over the spate of killings by hoodlums in the town, calling for urgent government intervention.

Osun State government, in a statement by its Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, described the incidents as criminal and dastardly.

“The current spate of killings in Ilesha and Ede are cult-related, and the security architecture of the state has briefed the governor. But as security strategies are not issues to be discussed in the media, the government cannot disclose details of what its operatives are doing. We can only assure citizens and residents of Osun that everything is being done and will continue to be done within the ambits of the law to apprehend those who are arming young people to foment trouble in the state.

“We urge for calm in the affected communities as efforts are on to smoke out the perpetrators of violence along with their sponsors.

“Let us also emphasise here that cultism is a criminal offence, and the security apparatus as well as the Judiciary will enforce the law to the letter to deal with anybody found culpable in the violence going on in Ilesha and Ede, or any other part of the state.

“Intelligence reports also show that those funding these activities are the reason the cultists are emboldened.

“In Osun, nobody who runs foul of the law will be spared. A criminal is a criminal, whether old or young, poor or highly placed. This is a final warning, especially to parents and guardians, to rein in their wayward wards and children before the law catches up with them. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will spare no effort or expense to protect Osun, and cultists will not be allowed to set up their violent shops here,”Egbemode said.