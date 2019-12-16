The Osun government on Monday organised a two-day workshop for school children on the importance of hand washing, hygiene and sanitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by Osun Rural Water and Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA) in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Science Advocacy for Youngsters Initiative (SAFYI).

The workshop tagged, “Science Education for Youngsters, ’’ had 55 students from 11 primary and secondary schools in Osogbo in attendance.

In his opening remarks, Mr Ademola Olanrewaju, RUWESA General Manager, said the training was aimed at raising the awareness of school children on the causes of infectious diseases.

Olanrewaju said that the children would also be taught on cleanliness, hygiene, hand washing and simple scientific experiments.

“The broad objective of the state government and the SAFYI outreach is to provide science exposure to elementary (primary) and college (secondary) students in other to enable them appreciate science work,” he said.

In his lecture, Mr Segun Moyinoluwa, an official of SEGMO Health Impact Ltd., told the students that proper health maintenance was needed to achieve good education.

Moyinoluwa said education and health were inter-related and dependent on each other, adding that water and sanitation were a primary drive of public health.

“Securing access to clean and drinkable water is key to having an effective healthy learning environment.

“Also, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) are the ingredients needed to produce a healthy school environment,’’ he said.

Other lecturers at the event, Dr Akinde Babatunde from University of Osun and Mr Latona Taofeek from RUWESA, spoke on the sources and importance of water to human existence and how science was the foundation of human knowledge.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the programme, Mr Dotun Adeyinka, the Convener of SAFYI, explained that his group focused on advocacy and promotion of science education.

Adeyinka added that his group also focused on creating science awareness in a community-based society.

“SAFYI has been carrying out science education programme since 2006. This year’s training targets pupils and students in primary and secondary schools in Osogbo,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the students were taught how to use science and laboratory equipment for effective personal hygiene and sanitation during the workshop. (NAN)