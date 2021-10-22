From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has discontinued case instituted against some loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and leaders of the splinter All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP).

The defendants are Hon Rasaq Salinsile, former party secretary and chairman of the factional APC, former State Chairman of the party, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, and former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Kazeem Salami. Others are former Commissioner for Youth Sport and Special Needs, Comrade Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano; and two APC members from Ilesa and Osogbo, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle, respectively. They were charged for attempted murder, assault, breach of peace allegedly committed during the sitting of Ward Congress Appeal Committee on August 14, 2021.

When the case came up on Friday, a prosecutor from the state Ministry of Justice, O. F. Akintayo, told the court that the state government has taken over the prosecution from the police.

He then informed the court of the decision to withdraw the charge as directed by the Commissioner for Justice.

Counsel to the defendants, Gbenga Awosode, said he would not oppose the application for withdrawal of the charge.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, thereby struck out the charge and discharged the defendants.