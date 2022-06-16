The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun, on Wednesday, said it had 333,179 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state ready for collection.

Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, made this known in Osogbo, at a workshop organised for journalists and information officers by the Osun State Government and KA Media Consultants.

Raji, represented by INEC Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring,

Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, explained further that the PVCs were printed after the completion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in March.

He said the PVCs are for new registrants and reissued PVCs for old/existing registrants and urged those concerned to pick their cards at the nearest INEC Local Government Area office to their residence.

“The PVCs are for new registrants and reissued PVCs for those that corrected information on their cards, replaced defaced and lost cards and those transferring their voting rights to Osun.” The REC said

Raji added that, as part of his commission’s preparation towards the state governorship election in July, the commission was 95 per cent ready for the exercise.

