From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, on Wednesday disclosed that 333,179 Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) are ready for collection.

The available PVC, according to him, comprises new registration, and existing registrants (information correction, defaced replacement, lost cards and transfer of voting rights).

Speaking at a 2-day workshop on election coverage for information officers, organized by the Osun State Government in conjunction with KA Media Consultants, Raji who was represented by the Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, noted that the PVCs have been deposited at various local government offices of INEC.

He disclosed that plans are on to extend the collection to the Registration Areas (wards), advising the people to collect the PVC.

“I am glad to inform you that in the recent conversion of Voting Points to Polling Units exercise carried out by the Commission 753 VPs were successfully converted to substantive Polling Units. This brings the figure from 3,010 to 3,763 Polling Units in Osun State,” he added.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, had appealed to the information officers and Journalists, to be diligent in the coverage of the election.

She urged journalists to ensure balance in their reports and avoid any story that can disrupt the peace that has existed in the state.

Egbemode commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for approving the training and for all he has been doing to make workers happy.