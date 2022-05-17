From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The absence of Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, stalled the hearing of a suit filed by the self-determined group, the Ilana Omo Oduduwa, seeking to stop the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The group had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over the validity of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution to conduct gubernatorial elections for Ekiti and Osun States, saying the constitution is faulty.

The suits, filed by about 20 persons, including the leader of the self-determination group, Professor Banji Akintoye; his Deputy, Professor Wale Adeniran; are demanding a total decommissioning of the 1999 constitution to pave way for a referendum so that the indigenous people of Yoruba land can decide on their nationhood.

Addressing Journalists at the court premises on Tuesday, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Tolu Babaleye, hinted that the matter has been adjourned to May 24th due to the absence of the judge handling the case.