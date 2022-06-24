From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, has declared the ruling party will be merciless against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ensuring victory and retaining its position in the Osun Government House after the July 16 governorship election.

He spoke during the formal inauguration of a 86-man national campaign council for the Osun poll at the party’s national secretariat, yesterday, in Abuja, going spiritual to seek divine intervention in ensuring victory at the poll.

He specifically directed members of the national campaign council not to spare, for any reason what-so-ever, the opposition party, declaring: “We are going there to win by the grace of God.”

He further urged them to do whatever it takes, within the laws of the land, to win the election, challenging the opposition party to go complain wherever.

“Let us win the election, we have no apologies whatsoever for this posture because these two elections are the best for the national election coming up in 2003.”

He, however, pointed out that the target for the Osun State is a must win, adding that the real war confronting the party is to win the presidential election in 2023.

While declaring the ruling party will do everything within the law to win the election, he said: “We are here to inaugurate the national campaign council of the forthcoming Osun State governorship election. You will recall that just about a week ago, we faced the challenge that was posed by the governorship election of Ekiti State and with God’s own grace, we were able to scale through with flying colours. It was by the divine grace of our creator, Almighty God.

“The next huddle is to confront, with all vigour and strength we can master, the forthcoming Osun governorship election. So, we must be prepared to face PDP eyeball to eyeball. There is no sparing for any reason whatsoever, no sparing this party, the PDP. We are going there to win by the grace of God. That plan is to win, the ability to execute the plan is with the leadership that this council is going to provide in the campaign efforts…”