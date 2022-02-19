From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun Governorship Primary Committee on Thursday promised to ensure free, fair, credible and acceptable poll.

The Committee also pledged to ensure justice in the entire process, noting that no member of the party would be unjustly disenfranchised as it is committed to ensuring a hitch-free process.

This is as a former Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, on Friday accepted the leadership of Prince Gboyega Famodun as the duly recognised APC chairman in the State.

Both gubernatorial aspirants are members of the splinter group within the Osun APC family known as TOP, which refused to accept the Party’s positions and programmes, including the results of the congresses at every level.

It will also be recalled that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the Party presented certificate of return to Prince Gboyega Famodun, confirming his chairmanship, two weeks ago.

Yusuff and Adeoti, who had aligned with the chairmanship of Rasaq Salinsile’s faction, however showed up in the stakeholders’ meeting of the mainstream APC, under the chairmanship of Famodun, in the build-up to Saturday’s gubernatorial primary.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kwara State, Abdul-Rasak AbdulRahman, said the Committee was fully prepared to maintain peace, urging members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully.

Other members of the Committee are Sen. Julius Ucha (Secretary); Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; Hon. Abdulkarim AbdulRhaman; Hon. Wale Raji; Chief Mrs. Yetunde Imolehin; Mr Ofonmbuk Okon Bassy.

The Committee Chairman said, “We are here as members of the Osun Governorship Primary Election Committee of our party.

“Since yesterday, we have communicated necessary information to all the aspirants and that was done through SMS, WhatsApp and other means and all the aspirants have taken willingness to come and they were informed to come with 10 supporters and their agents in the 332 Wards.”