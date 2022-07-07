From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has described the public campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as sheer waste of time.

He said he has visited over 250 communities, clubs, associations and unions to canvass for votes and by July 16, he would be declared as the governor of the state.

Ogunbiyi stated this at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) council, Osogbo, yesterday when his running mate, a retired broadcaster, Alhaji Kunle Jimoh, met Journalists for support.

Noting that he has established his private business and grown it into a conglomerate, Ogunbiyi promised to bring his private experience to the public for the good of the people of the state.

“I will be very transparent. I know how I annexed the experiences of my workers to grow my business and I want to bring the knowledge to the public sector,” Ogunbiyi added.

He promised functional primary health care, payment of pensioners, welfare to civil servants, support to women cooperators and traders, youth employment and empowerment, along others.