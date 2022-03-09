From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, have traded tackles over the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

While the APC described the emergence of Adeleke as an opportunity to enable Governor Adegboyega Oyetola emerged victorious in the July 16 governorship election, the PDP said the ruling party is jittery and afraid of defeat in the coming election.

A statement by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said the opposition PDP should expect a smashing defeat in the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state, saying the opposition has made APC job easyer by electing the duo of Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi as its gubernatorial candidates.

Noting that neither of the two can withstand the status of Governor Oyetola, the APC said, “with what we have seen so far, PDP is not an alternative to APC; that party is in a big mess. It’s is dogged with crises and won’t be free from it even after July gubernatorial election.

“It is as certain as daybreak that the PDP controversial primaries that produced two factional candidates have no doubt marked the beginning of the end of the opposition party, and today, we are serving notice to the PDP as the main opposition party in the state and to expect another round of disheartening defeat in the July 16 gubernatorial election.” The publicity secretary of PDP, Ayodeji Areola, said the emergence of Adeleke has caused panic for the ruling party, saying “APC is jittery and scared of political death with the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the PDP for July poll.” It described the APC statement as “a jaundiced and outburst from a sinking ship that is dead within and that is awaiting final burial at the next elections.

“The deceit that APC and usurper, Gboyega Oyetola represent is set to be unmasked so that the electorate will see through the house of falsehood, mismanagement and bad governance that his status quo represents. Our Congress has produced an official winner, Senator Adeleke validly elected in line with PDP constitution, relevant laws and party tradition.

.

“We sense the APC was pained by its gross failure to achieve its devilish plot of permanently gridlocking PDP to prevent us from producing an official challenger who will eventually take over the state. After sponsoring several failed conflicts in PDP, the APC is disturbed that the man it feared most has finally received official endorsement of party delegates and is ready to retake the stolen mandate.

“We hereby issue quit notice to APC. On behalf of the good people of Osun state, we are prepared to salvage the state and our candidate is fully resourced to lead the rescue mission to victory.

“It is on records that our party defeated APC in 2018. We are now even better placed to defeat Gboyega Oyetola at this first ballot and with a landslide,” PDP added.