From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has remained silent over who to support in Saturday’s governorship election.

Aregbesola had been with the splinter group that produced the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, as the factional governorship candidate.

Adeoti had gone to seek Oyetola’s disqualification as the APC flag bearer but the court on Thursday dismissed the suit, saying it is an abuse of the court process.

He has, therefore, appealed the judgment saying the judgement can not stand the test of time.

Till now, Aregbesola has refused to comment on his stand in the election and he did not appear in any of the campaigns for Oyetola.

Also, some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are standing aloof on whether to direct their supporters to vote for Senator Ademola Adeleke or not.

The former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who in an apparent reluctant manner attended the grand finale campaign of the PDP, has refused to comment on his position in the election.

Oyinlola was at loggerheads with the family of Adeleke before the primary election and the people of Odo-Otin local government in Okuku where Oyinlola hailed from, prevented PDP from taking the campaign to the area in apparent solidarity for Oyinlola over the alleged attack on him by Adeleke’s allies sometimes ago.

He was begged by the Vice presidential candidate of PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and other leaders of the party a day before the grand finale campaign but his countenance does not show that he has returned to Adeleke’s fold fully.

The factional governorship candidate of PDP, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, BoT members, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun and Senator Olu Alabi, former National Vice Chairman (South West), Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, has not spoken on where they will direct their supporters to.