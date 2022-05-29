From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has warned opposition parties to avoid political violence ahead of July 16 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola said that his administration will no longer tolerate the repeat of an attack on journalists as well as his supporters by an opposition party which occurred during his campaign in Gbongan town last Monday.

The governor said this during a meeting organized by the Osun Civic Engagement Office with members of the Nigeria Professional Photographers and Videographers Association Osun Chapter on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor urged the opposition parties to play the game of politics according to the rule of the game.

“I want to say this, very important, I want the opposition parties to please play the game according to the rules.

“I don’t want any violence in Osun. We are a peace-loving state. We are seen to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“I don’t want anything that will affect the peace of our state. Do your campaign as expected. The incident in Gbongan will never be tolerated again.

“We’ve been going about doing our campaigns peacefully. I expect the opposition parties to emulate our peaceful campaign across the state.

“There must be no reason for any violence when it comes to campaign or the election itself,” he added.

Oyetola, however, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fully prepared o win the election, adding that APC is the party to beat anytime, any day.

The governor, who noted that his administration would not relent in giving the best to the masses, said many undeniable works had been done in the last three and half years to move the state forward.

The governor said that his administration has embarked on socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the state through remarkable impacts on people-oriented governance agenda.

Oyetola said that has made him gear effort toward building an enduring economy, where people’s well-being and pursuit of happiness would become the hallmark of development.

He said, “in every polity, there exists an inextricable link between economic sustenance and human capacity development.

“This is why no responsible government can sit idle without engaging its people productively in all forms of commercial and industrial activities.

“And this is because human resource remains the hub around which sustainable development can be fostered.

“I sincerely appreciate the people of the state for their support for us in the state, but you need to show more of this support in the coming election.

“As you know, I always protect your interest and this is obvious in all our developmental programmes and projects across the state.”

The governor, however, appreciated members of the association for supporting his administration and promised that he would continue to provide an enabling environment for their businesses.

He appealed to the electorate, who are yet to get their Permanent Voter Cards to get it to support him and APC in winning the election.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Mr Isaac Adegoke, commended the governor for various developmental projects across, as well as his unique approach to good governance through continuous engagement with the people.

Adegoke also appreciated the contribution of the civic engagement centre in reaching out to different social strata in the state.

He promised that members of the association would work towards the re-election of the governor.

