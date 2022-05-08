By Zika Bobby
Ahead of the governorship election in Osun State, the candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Lukman Oluwatayo Awoyemi, has promised the people unprecedented development in all strata of the economy.
In a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Osogbo, he carpeted the previous governments for not doing enough to increase the standard of living of the people.
His words: “By the grace of God, my party, the APM will take the state back to the path of progress that it was before the APC snatched and bought their way to power.
My administration shall make workers welfare our priority through prompt payments of salaries, leave bonus and other allowances. Their capacity to deliver topnotch service to the state would be enhanced through training programmes.
“Our senior citizens will be accorded their place of pride by paying their pensions and gratuities.
“Agriculture remains the mainstay of our economy if it is properly done. The symbol of our party is cassava. Transforming a country’s agriculture sector can create jobs, raise incomes, reduce malnutrition, and kick-start the economy on a path to middle-income growth. In fact, it is our plan to use agriculture to revolutionise our state.
As a government, we will provide a legal and social framework within which the economy operates and take certain steps to ensure we stabilise the polity.
