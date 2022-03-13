By Omoniyi Salaudeen

There is a new twist to the crisis rocking the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a High Court in Ijebu-Jesha division has affirmed Dotun Babayemi as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, as against Ademola Adeleke recognised by the national body.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The latest development followed the parallel primaries held on Tuesday leading to the emergence of Babayemi and Senator Adeleke.

Adedokun and 29 others in a suit No: HIJ/6/2022 filed on March 10 had accused the PDP leadership of disobedience of earlier court order which rule out some delegates.

The presiding judge, Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, in an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction, averred that delegates that voted for Babayemi did so in compliance with the court judgment of November 22, 2021, and Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction of March 3, 2022, affirming the 215 wards executive officers elected then as the authentic and authorised ward executive officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party governorship primaries were the right persons.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The court also granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognising any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State aside from the one that saw to the emergence of Babayemi.

The court through an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction nullified all actions taken in flagrant disobedience to the judgment of, November 22, 2021, which recognised the ward executive officers who produced delegates for the primaries.he order reads in part: “An Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court recognising the Ward Executive Officers elected on the 25th of September, 2021 in the following wards listed as (a)-(y) on this application as the only authentic and /or authorised elected Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party’s governorship primaries scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2022, the State Congress, State Assembly Primary, National Assembly Primary and

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Presidential Primary respectively in full compliance with the judgment of the court delivered on the 22nd of November, 22 affirming all actions taken by Hon Olasoji Adagunodo as the only valid and lawful actions while he was the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun State chapter which include the conduct of the Ward Executive Congress on the 25th of September, 2021 pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

“Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in this order of mandatory interim injunction granted by Hon Justice Dr A. A Aderibegbe in suit No:HIJ/6/2022 (Mr Adedokun Ademola and 29 others vs Peoples Democratic Party and ANOR) on the 3rd March, 2022 respectively, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”