From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has charged the personnel of various security agencies participating in the July 16, Osun State governorship election to be on red alert to deal with disgruntled politicians that may attempt to sabotage the process through vote buying inducement.

He spoke at a special meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday in Abuja to appraise the build up to the Osun poll.

He also specifically challenged the commission to organise enlightenment campaign to encourage voters participation in future elections beginning with the Osun election.

Represented by Sanusi Galadima, Monguno said: “the NSA also urged ICCES member to build on the successes recorded from the Ekiti election as some disgruntled politicians may attempt to sabotage the process for their selfish gains, through vote buying and other forms of voter inducement as well as political thuggery.”

On combating voter apathy, the NSA said: “you will all agree with me that the commission is currently undergoing tremendous transformation through re-calibration of the electoral process in the areas of voter’s registration/voter education, screening of voters at the polling units, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), as well as election result collection and transmission.

“Records from the conduct of the last Ekiti State governorship election indicated an impressive performance by the INEC as well the ICCES member agencies as there were no any major incident of security concern recorded during and after the election.

“However, more needs to be done in terms of enlightenment campaign to encourage voters to come out and cast their votes on the day of the election. This is because of the low turnout recorded during the election compared to the total number of registered voters in the State.

“Consequent upon the above, the NSA enjoined INEC, through the Department of Voter education/publicity, to redouble efforts ahead of the Osun State Guber election and the forthcoming general elections in 2023,” he charged.

Reading the riot act to culprits of vote buyers, the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, revealed that the commission has scaled up collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute offenders.