From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

The Boot Party in Osun State on Monday elected Prince Adesoji Adeleke Macilo as the governorship candidate of the party in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Macilo who hails from Ila-Orangun, headquarters of Ila Local Government Area of the state emerged as the consensus candidate of the party in an election held at the Jasper hotel, Ede.

Delegates from the 30 Local Government Areas of the state attended the election which was supervised by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and attended by security operatives including officers of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The representative of the national chairman of the party, Dr Gbega Afeni who announced the results declared Macilo as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

In his acceptance speech, Macilo boasted that he is the next Governor of the state, saying that he would defeat other contestants from other political parties at the next governorship election.

He said he would consult with traditional rulers, religious leaders, business moguls, artisans and students among others to know what the people of the state need.

Although he said the present Governor is doing well in the administration of the state, he assured that he would improve on all the programmes and policies of the present administration in the state.

He said he would continue with the programmes of Oyetola, while other lofty developmental programmes will also be introduced based on the needs of the people of the state.