From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Condemnations have continued to trail the attack on Journalists and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during a campaign for his reelection at Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, on Monday.

A statement jointly sighed by the Chairman and Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, Wasiu Ajadosu and Bukola Elufadeju, condemned the attack on Journalists, warning that members would be directed to boycott coverage of political events if the attack does not stop.

The statement called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the thugs involved in the attack to serve as a deterrent to others with evil minds.

Also, a chieftain and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omooba Dotun Babayemi, cautioned that the July 16 governorship election should be devoid of thuggery and violence that could trigger the destruction of lives and property.

In a statement by his campaign organisation, Babayemi frowned at the development which it warned if not nipped in the bud, could become the order of the day throughout the election period.

“To us, this is indeed an ominous sign which could spell doom for the efforts of everyone in the state at electing a new administration. Stakeholders and our security agencies must rise to the occasion to ensure that this dreadful cancer-like development is not allowed to spike,” Babayemi warned.

Also, the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a statement by its Director-General and Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, condemned the attack.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that the hoodlums that caused the mayhem are loyal members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The PDP candidate had given enough notice that he was ready for violence. But we have better things to offer the State, that is why we have been marketing our candidate in a most peaceful and responsible manner. And as we all know, our candidate, Mr Governor is a peace-loving man and will not encourage any action that can jeopardise the peace we enjoy in the State. “They had their State and National Assembly primaries on Sunday, it was characterized by violence and attacks. We never knew they would extend same to us on Monday. We were done with our campaign. Our candidate had left the place, the rest of us were leaving when they launched the attack. “We have it on a good authority that one Yinka Tailor of Arapajo Street, in Gbongan, a known PDP supporter led the attack on our people and the journalists in our convoy. “We condemned this attack and urge the police authority to fish out the perpetrators, especially the alleged ring leader that has been identified,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Accord Party (AP), in a statement by its governorship candidate, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, described the attack as “barbaric” urging the security to immediately arrest the perpetrators.

“We condemn this attack on journalists and other innocent people going about their normal duties. The perpetrators and their sponsors should be held and be made to face the wrath of the law.”