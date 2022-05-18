100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has invalidated the parallel governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), where the factional gubernatorial candidate, Dotun Babayemi, emerged.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel-Ayoola, held that the primary was not conducted by the National Working Committee of the party and the second defendant in the suit, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not supervise the election.

