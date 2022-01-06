From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The traditional rulers under the umbrella of Osun State Traditional Council of Obas, on Thursday advised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola not to be distracted by political detractors as he prepares his reelection come July 2022.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues at the monthly meeting of the traditional rulers in the State usually held at the Conference Hall, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, the Chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council of Obas and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, applauded the tremendous achievements the Administration had made since its inception.

He reiterated the traditional rulers’ readiness and commitment to give necessary support to the Governor towards the actualisation of his dreams.

Ooni Ogunwusi who described the Governor’s visit as first of its kind in the history of the State, said the Governor’s high sense of modesty, prudence, probity and integrity necessitated their decision to continuously give him all- round support.

Ooni noted that the Governor had performed creditably well to earn the royal blessings and support, saying the traditional rulers were solidly behind him and whatever he decided on.

“Today, being the first meeting of traditional rulers in the new year, the Governor paid us a surprise visit and we were very elated, very happy and we prayed for him very dutifully because we were very excited for the visit.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of our State. I have been on the throne for over six years. No Governor has ever come to visit us as he did today. Though they tried their best to leave us alone for us not to be partisan, this time around we are very joyous that the Governor brought around the entire governance structure to come and see the way we operate; and with all humility too, the Governor sat as one of the floor members.

“What we normally see in the past were Commissioners, Special Advisers, among others. But today, Mr. Governor sat with us and we were able to rob minds together on the need to take our State to greater heights. We are very appreciative of this gesture and we are very proud of him for creating something out of nothing. We will continue to pray for him on the thrones of our forebears.

“We urge him not to be distracted by political tradusers and detractors. They may be saying a lot. It is for him to remain on track and not allow anything to make him lose track. I personally love him because of his meek character and silent achievements he has made so far.

“On his intention to run for second term, we have prayed for him dutifully. Don’t forget we are not politicians, we are royal fathers. But we like his style. We like what he is doing because he is a man of very few words; yet, he is putting a very outstanding performance that we can all see. He carries us along with his plans on what he wants to do.”

Some of the traditional rulers in attendance were Orangun of Ila, Oba AbduWahab Oyedokun; Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi; Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oladunjoye Oyedele; Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa; Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran; Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Moses Olufemi Agunsoye, among others.