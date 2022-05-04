From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has urged workers in Osun State to vote for him in the July 16 gubernatorial election, promising to provide better living conditions for them.

Yusuf in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Wednesday, applauded workers in the state for their contributions in the drive for socio-economic development.

He congratulated workers torsos the country on the celebration of this year’s workers’ day and said workers are reflections of unmatched creativity.

He said despite the economic and security challenges currently bedeviling the country, Nigerian workers had contributed immensely to the development of the country.

“I salute the immense contributions of workers to the overall development of the state, no matter the turbulent situation you’re facing, better days ahead.

“We have just celebrated May Day, which is the official recognition for hard work and contributions of our workers to our respective nations.

“This is a nation faced with grave challenges; economic crisis, unemployment as a social vices, infrastructural challenges with an epileptic power supply, high cost of living, and insecurity challenges. Yet, workers have been the moving force for the growth of the nation.

“I profoundly acknowledge the struggle for survival of all our workers and express gratitude to them for being the stimulus of our dear nation.”

“As we approach July 16th election, I enjoin all electorates including workers to vote wisely with focus on real economic development of the state. The era of ‘dwindling allocation from Abuja’ excuse for non-performance is gone! Vote for Leaders with real and capable of creating and adding value for positive growth.

“Labour Party symbolizes all the above with my humble self as the sea symbolic theatre Osun developmental revival. This is my pledge and pact to Osun electorates in general and Osun workers in particular.