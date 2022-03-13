From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the state chapter of the Action Alliance (AA) has elected Mr Niyi Fadahunsi as its governorship candidate.

Fadahunsi emerged the party’s flag bearer, having polled 86 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Ayodeji Eniola-Oni who had six votes.

The primary election held at the party’s state secretariat in Osogbo was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security agencies and other stakeholders.

Also in attendance was the national chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Delegates from the 30 Local Government Areas of the state who participated in the election, expressed confidence in the ability of Fadahunsi to lead the state to a promised land.

In his speech, the governorship candidate promised to develop the state in line with the dreams of its founding fathers, just as he assured that his government will embark on massive infrastructural development if given the opportunity to serve as the state’s helmsman.

He also assured that all the stakeholders in the affairs of the state would be carried along in the process of developing the state.

Fadahunsi who had contested the governorship election under the platform of the party before, called on the people of the state to vote for him for the overall development of the state, stressing that his administration would build on the legacies of the previous administrations in the state.

He said it is time for the AA, which has masses ideology to rule the state for the sake of the downtrodden masses of the state as according to him the party has welfarist programmes for the masses.

In his remarks, the national Chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje urged members of the party to work hard for the success of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in the state and other future elections in the country.