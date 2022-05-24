From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, has again emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate.

He was declared winner having polled 187 to defeat his contestant, Gbenga Onigbogi who had 137 votes in the primary election.

The primary election in the Osun East was on Monday postponed due to alleged violence and irregularities.

The Director of Media, PDP, Olabamiji Oladele, cited security reason for the postponement of the exercise.

However, the former Assistant Comptroller of Custom, Fadahunsi, would be representing Osun East while Fadeyi Ajagunla who defeated Gani Olaoluwa will be representing Osun Central Senatorial District.