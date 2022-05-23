From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, said only a good and experienced manager can govern the state and not a money distributor.

Oyetola spoke at Orile-Owu and Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, during a campaign for his reelection.

He said he was able to govern Osun because of his experience in management and knowledge about government, saying governance is not about sharing dollars.

“What is on the ground is about knowledge, experience and capacity; and only the person that knows about it should go there.

“The coming election is very important. Our work speaks for us. I’ve been in politics for a long. I had the opportunity to eat with late Awolowo in Maryland.

“I have fulfilled the promise of regular payment of salary, and pension. I have delivered health care to all the wards. I am not sharing dollars. I have done what I promised and I will still do more.

“I have come to make Osun great. I don’t promise to buy a jet. I come to serve Osun. I want you to support me. Allow me to do the second term. Please go and collect your PVC. Those that have registered should go and collect it.

“I also want to appeal to you, don’t allow them to collect your PVC for rice.

I want to assure you that you will enjoy this government. Beware of those that are going around with money. Osun is not for sale,” he added.