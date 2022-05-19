From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday said the development of the state is his utmost priority and not sharing of dollars.

Speaking at Enuwa square, Ile-Ife, during the official flag-off of the campaign for his reelection after paying homage to the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oyetola said he doesn’t have money to buy a jet, but will bring development to the state.

He noted that he had delivered his campaign promises of regular payment of salary, review of education policy, monthly feeding of 30,000 vulnerable, and revitalization of primary health care, among others, assuring that his second term will be better than the first term.

He said, “I don’t have pound sterling. I told Kabiesi that I will not buy a jet. We should know that deceit is in town. Don’t be deceived. Those that have nothing to offer. We do not fire for fire. Osun is a peaceful place.

“I have done what I promised to do in 2018. I promised good health care, I promised to reform education, I promised to do roads steadily, I promised regular and full payment of salary, and I am also feeding 30,000 vulnerable every month. This we have been doing for over one year. If somebody comes now and is sharing rice, it is deceit.

“You can not give what you don’t have. Osun is not an experimental state. Whoever wants to learn should go and learn. We learnt and we know it.

“I saw an invite in my house one day. It was August 1983, I was invited to come and dine with Chief Awolowo. We have been in politics for a long. We are financiers then.

“I’m assuring you that the second term will be better than the first term. You will enjoy it. Be assured. We are not joking with the youths. We have started recruitment of 20,000 O’YES. We have recruited 1,000 teachers. We would recruit more very soon.”

Speaking, the National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, warned all the aspirants to shelve their campaign and focus on the reelection of Oyetola, saying there is no Senator without a governor.

He said, “we are in one place in Ile-Ife. Election day is not to fight. We are not for sale in Ife. Let us go and start the ward by ward campaign. Don’t fight. Just vote. All the contestants should focus on the governorship election. If there is no governor, there is no senator and no representative.”

