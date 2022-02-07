From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has promised never to betray the trust reposed in him by people of the state if re-elected for the second term.

He urged people never to take seriously the insinuation that he would not continue the work he has started if reelected, noting that he has fulfilled all his promises in the first term and nothing would stop him from continuing it.

Speaking at an engagement programme in Ijimo village in Oriade Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, Oyetola represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said he had made a covenant with God and the people that voted him to power to always prioritise their welfare.

Oyetola, who noted that he has not reneged on any of the promises he made on the assumption of office, said he will not renege in any of it during his second term in office.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On assumption of office in November 2018, I promised prompt and full payment of workers’ salaries as well as pension and till date, I have kept that promise as workers and our senior citizens get their entitlement as and when due.

“I also promised to embark on developmental projects and this is evident in the areas of roads rehabilitation, health, education, youth empowerment, as well as provision of free monthly food for vulnerable groups, among others. Aside from Olaiya flyover, which is waiting for inauguration, we had embarked on other road rehabilitation and reconstruction across the state,” he said.

Oyetola said his government recently approved repairs of 25 roads, spanning 200 kilometres, while over 300,000 vulnerable households have benefitted from the monthly food distribution.

He said the renovation of 332 local primary healthcare centres across the state has improved the living conditions of residents.