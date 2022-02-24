By Tosin Ajirire

For Senator Ademola Adeleke, the primary election to pick the flag bearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun State will be a walkover, as he is already thinking on how to lead the party to victory at the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16, 2022.

Adeleke is one the six candidates vying for his party’s ticket in the primaries slated for March 6, 2022. Others include former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdulateef Akinbade, Emmanuel Olusanya, Akin Ogunbiyi, Dele Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi.

He told Daily Sun: “I am already thinking beyond the primaries. My gaze is now fixed on the real battle between me and Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“I am fully prepared. I’m a focused person. We have been on this for a very long time, getting my delegates ready. Aside those who are spoiling my name, saying all kinds of stuff, what a lot of people don’t know is that tough times don’t last, tough people do.

“I am too tough for the people to break. I can assure you that it is going to be a beautiful season for PDP. We are going to take PDP to the Promised Land.”

Adeleke said his achievements as a senator made people to trust him, believing he would do more as governor: “I am a grassroots politician.

I have gone round and saw how people love me. When I was a Senator all the promises I made to the people at my constituency were fulfilled.

“Even places that did not fall into my district, I still did a lot for them. I gave scholarships, built schools, dug boreholes, bought transformers and many more. All these are there for the people to see.

So, a lot of people already believe in me that if I become governor, I will do more.”