From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted concerns over what it described as diabolical vote buying ahead of this weekend’s Osun State governorship election.

It further lamented that the more it works hard with other stakeholders, “to progressively improve the quality of national elections in Nigeria, the more some retrogressive elements try to undermine the process.”

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, dropped the hint during a stakeholders’ engagement in Osun ahead of the poll, warning that it will continue to collaborate with security agencies and anti-corruption bodies to tackle the menace.

“I cannot conclude my remarks without addressing a matter of serious concern to our elections. Here, I am referring to sundry violations of our electoral law, including the diabolical practice of vote buying in which voters are financially induced to vote one way or another

“While we will continue to work with the security and anti-corruption agencies to confront this challenge, our effort will be given a boost by the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal as recommended by the Uwais Committee in 2009, reinforced by the Lemu Committee in 2011 and the Nnamani Committee in 2017.

“Happily, the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal Bill is under consideration of the National Assembly. INEC supports this initiative and appeals to the National Assembly for a speedy conclusion and passage of the Bill into law,” he pleaded.

He also reassured the State of Osun that their votes will decide who eventually emerges the winner of the poll, explaining that; “over the last few months, especially as the election draws near, the Commission has carefully listened to stakeholders across the board. As was the case in previous elections, various stakeholders would like to be given assurances in two critical areas.

“First is the transparency, inclusivity and credibility of the election; and, secondly, its security and peaceful conduct. We are taking both issues very seriously. I will speak about our preparations for a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive election.

“For us in INEC, let me reassure political parties, candidates and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next Governor of Osun State is entirely in the hands of voters. As I have repeatedly said in previous engagements with stakeholders, INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

“Our focus is on the processes and procedures as provided by law. The Commission has taken every step and made every arrangement for the successful conduct of the governorship election this weekend,” he said.

Speaking further, the Commission’s boss revealed that; “to underscore our commitment to an inclusive, credible and transparent electoral process, we are deploying assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to have a more pleasant voting experience on Election Day. “Magnifying glasses, Braille Ballot Guide and Posters for voters with hard of hearing conditions will be deployed at polling unit level in areas of need based on data collected in collaboration with the PwD community.

“Similarly, our revised Regulations and Guidelines provide for priority to be accorded at polling units to PwDs without waiting in long queues during voting as is the case with elderly people, pregnant women and nursing mothers,” he disclosed.