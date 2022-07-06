From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the July 16 governorship poll in Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has taken a tough stance against those planning to engage in vote-buying and vote-selling.

Outgoing Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Oyo State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, made the disclosure, yesterday, at the valedictory programme and media briefing held at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre, INEC state office, Agodi, Ibadan, saying it has engaged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute culprits.

He spoke against the backdrop of alleged massive vote trading that characterised the just concluded Ekti State gubernatorial election vowing that the trend would be curbed in Saturday July 16 governorship poll in Osun State and the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“With less than 10 months to the forthcoming general elections, the commission is prepared to conduct credible, free and fair elections in the state. However, issue of vote-buying remains a major area of concern. The commission appreciates the roles being played by the anti-corruption and security agencies in apprehending some of the perpetrators of this brazen assault on our democracy.

“In particular, we are working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to ensure the prosecution of persons arrested in the recent Ekiti State governorship election. Action will commence as soon as the EFCC completes its investigation. I appeal to all security agencies and political class to continue to join hands with the commission to tackle this menace.”

Agboke said the commission has created additional 1,607 polling units in Oyo State, bringing the total number of polling units in the state to 6,390 from 4,783.