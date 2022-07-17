From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party women leader in Kogi state, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has congratulated the PDP governorship candidate in the just concluded Osun state governorship poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke and said the victory was well deserved.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, the women leader said the victory proves that there is still hope for the common man in Nigeria that their wishes and aspirations translated into votes during election will always prevail

She gives kudos to INEC for a job well done especially on the improvement of their technology and logistics to ensure a free ,fair and credible election in the state and expressed hope that by this improvement, PDP will win the presidential election in 2023 and win more states of the federation.

According to Princess Adejoh, “the victory of our party in Osun State is an indication of the confidence of ordinary Nigerians in the ability of PDP to restore back our ailing economy , free our nation from terrorists’ attacks, create employment opportunities to the teeming youths and deliver good governance to all.”

The women leader who said the victory clearly shows that Senator Ademola Adeleke is a man loved by his people commended him and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubaker and the electorates in Osun state for the victory.

The PDP women leader who also commended President Muhammad Buhari for not interfering in the election, urged him to sustained it in 2023 by ensuring that our votes actually counts, regardless of whichever party wins, stressing by this his name will be written in gold