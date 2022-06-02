From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Dotun Babayemi, the archrival of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in the gubernatorial primary in Osun State, has said he has no plan to join another party.

He said he has been investing his time and resources in the PDP to ensure it emerges victorious at the coming gubernatorial election slated for July 16, 2022, and the 2023 national elections.

Babayemi who made the clarifications in Osogbo on Thursday while addressing his supporters and members of the party across the 30 local government areas of the state at a stakeholders meeting, vowed to continue to work vigorously for the success of the PDP, especially for the state governorship election.

“Besides, it will help in deepening and strengthening the constitutionality of our democracy through different political and legal developments. Also through these frameworks, the horizon of our democracy has continued to be widened for the betterment of all of s and those to come.

“It’s funny that people come up with different political permutations and conspiracy theories to suit their whim and caprices. For me and my people, we remain strongly in PDP and it’s for good. This I can assure you.

“So anybody either doing some wuruwuru [fraudulent] calculations or permutations that we shall leave the PDP has totally missed the point. Because we’re firmly rooted in the party and as such, we are not moving an inch out of it. More importantly, we have not deviated from our course and the legitimate path we have chosen; that, we’re pursuing and it will be glorious in the end,” Babayemi added.

He then appealed to his teeming supporters not to nurse the idea of defecting from PDP to any other party.

