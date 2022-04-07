From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has described the policies of former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, as a ‘failure that history will not readily forget.’

He berated Aregbesola for introducing Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge) and a single uniform policy, saying the Osun people should never pray to have the era again.

Speaking in Osogbo during the unveiling of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, as the party’s governorship candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state, on Thursday, the labour party leader whose speech was read by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said “part of the Civil Service Coalition and many others wrote a petition and even publicly addressed the National Press on the numerous numbers of corrupt practices of one Governor across 2012 to 2015.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘In the allegations in some petitions, it was alleged that a sitting Governor received money directly from the Ministry of Finance without due process, giving the preparation of the workers’ salaries in contract to a Lagos Company. They also alleged that the Governor lied publicly about the accrued state revenue of 4 years.

‘Many of these very heavy allegations were documented by men who are yet living and are Osun State indigenes. In another drama in a press interview, a former yet living APC Finance Commissioner tried so hard but unsuccessfully muddle up the details of two huge loans of the state that is still unpaid.

‘Haba! A ruling Government wicked enough to order half salary payments to the Workers is a very insensitive government,’ he added.