From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf, has cried out over the alleged threat to his life and destruction of his campaign office.
Yusuf who addressed Journalists at his campaign office, Oroki Estate, Osogbo, on Friday, said his life has been under threat since he obtained a ticket from the Labour Party to contest the July 16 governorship election.
Noting that his campaign was attacked on Thursday evening, Yusuf said there had been physical attacks on him and his entourage in the last two weeks.
He said, “last week, some group of political thugs abruptly stopped my convoy threatening and warning me of several planned attacks if we refuse to back down/stop our gubernatorial campaign.
“To put it straight, I was told point-blank that my life is in danger and that they will continue to trail me to attack me and also disrupt all my campaign activities and events anywhere in Osun State.
“At exactly 11pm on Thursday, some political thugs numbering about eight stormed my campaign office at Oroki Estate barely 30 minutes after we all left for the day. They came with cutlasses, guns and other weapons and descended on my billboards, signposts and windows of the gatehouse destroying everything in sight.
“The night guard in panic came out to challenge them with all his might. He was, however, able to battle them causing them to run away. But this happened after they had destroyed everything outside the campaign office while the night guard’s resistance prevented them from gaining entrance to the campaign office.
“My campaign is based on issues and programs premised on changing the narratives for Osun and its people. The sitting Governor and other contestants are hereby advised to desist from thuggery and hooliganism and let our campaigns be based on sound debates focused on issues and our programs for Osun economic growth and development,” he advised.
