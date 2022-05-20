100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf, has cried out over the alleged threat to his life and destruction of his campaign office.

Yusuf who addressed Journalists at his campaign office, Oroki Estate, Osogbo, on Friday, said his life has been under threat since he obtained a ticket from the Labour Party to contest the July 16 governorship election.

Noting that his campaign was attacked on Thursday evening, Yusuf said there had been physical attacks on him and his entourage in the last two weeks.

He said, “last week, some group of political thugs abruptly stopped my convoy threatening and warning me of several planned attacks if we refuse to back down/stop our gubernatorial campaign.