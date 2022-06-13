From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the electorate in Osun State to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into power for people to truly enjoy dividends of democracy.

He made the call at the weekend, during an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of a multi-million naira empowerment programme, organised by Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East senatorial district at Ilase-Ijesha community in Obokun Local Government Area.

The governor commended Fadahunsi for empowering his constituents with close to 150 mini buses, popularly known as ‘Korope’, 300 motorcycles, dozens of sewing machines, generating sets, hair dryers, clippers, as well as implements for farmers, including hand sprayers, cutlasses, safety aprons and boots, wheel barrows, shovels, more than 1,000 bags of fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs, iron sponges were given out to the beneficiaries.

Makinde, who is the only governor in the South West produced by the PDP in 2019, said the party is known for its track records of bringing dividends of democracy to the people. The empowerment programme, he said, was one of the good programmes of PDP to move the people to greater heights.

He appealed to the people of Osun State to support PDP to emerge victorious during the July 16 governorship poll by supporting Ademola Adeleke’s candidature, as well as in the general election in 2023. Makinde said the people would do more bad than good for the state and the nation if they failed to support PDP to win governorship poll next month, as well as House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and presidential polls next year.

The people of Osun State, according to him, should not reward failure by supporting APC on July 16. He urged them to allow PDP to come back to power in the state.

The governorship candidate of PDP in Osun State for the next month’s gubernatorial poll, Adeleke, who lauded Fadahunsi for the massive empowerment programme, solicited the support of Osun people for him to become governor because he has the interest of the state at heart.

He added that his family has invested so much in the state and has provided jobs for many people across various age groups. He promised more would be done for the people of Osun State as a governor. He told people to ask the people in power the investments they have made in the state.

Fadahunsi also expressed optimism that PDP would win the July 16 governorship poll in Osun State. He argued that the APC administration has brought a lot of untold hardship, including hunger, to people and what the people need to do to get out of the purported quagmire is to vote APC out of power and vote PDP into power.

