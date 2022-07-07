From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), on Thursday organized a prayer for the governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and endorsed him for second term.

The group who had been promoting the candidacy of presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, declared their resolve to vote for Oyetola, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

The Chairperson of COMWA, Rasheedah Adebari, described Oyetola as a gentle, amiable, cool-headed, capable, intelligent, financial guru, economic giant, incorruptible, indefatigable and God-fearing.

She said the group decided to support Oyetola, not only because he is the only Muslim governor in the entire south, but because of his performance since he became governor of the state.

In her opening remark, the Osun state Coordinator of COMWA, Shakirat Adeniyi, said they decided to organize the prayer for the success of Oyetola whom she described as the most qualified among the contestants.