From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As part of efforts to ensure peaceful conduct of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has appealed to all stakeholders to make sure that all hands are on deck.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, on Wednesday, said the stakeholder’s summit which was held at the headquarters in Osogbo, was organized by the Peace and Conflict Management Unit, with the theme: “Violence Free Election in Osun State; Our Collective Responsibilities.”

The Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Adeyinka Fasiu, the NSCDC Zonal Commander, Zone J, said a credible and fair election is possible in the state if all political gladiators could play by the rules.

While explaining the importance of violence-free elections and the preparedness of the corps, Fasiu emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the electoral process to collectively play their parts in achieving the same goal of a credible gubernatorial election and safeguarding the communities before, during and after the polls.

He appealed to the youths to shun thuggery and not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction during the election.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, appealed to politicians and the electorates to ensure that the forthcoming election in the state is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

He noted that security agencies would be all out during the polls to maintain peace, and protect critical national infrastructure and INEC officials and electoral materials, warning that anyone caught perpetrating violence would be dealt with in line with the law.

Ocheja said the summit was put in place to educate political stakeholders on the need to maintain peace during the election. He also appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children not to allow themselves to be used as thugs during the election, noting that the command would do everything possible to protect the electorates.

The State Coordinator of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Abiodun Oluropo, who is the guest speaker, said for the election to be violence-free, all political gladiators, as well as the general public, must play politics according to the electoral laws and the Constitution.

Oluropo said political parties must also educate their followers to shun inflammatory utterances during the campaign, while security agents must also uphold the tenets of their duties and exhibit professionalism during the polls.

He assured that NOA as an agent saddled with sensitizing and orientating the citizenry on their civic responsibilities had doubled its efforts in discharging its mandate towards free and credible elections, using the opportunity to appeal to the citizenry to rise on their feet to reject any form of inducement, from politicians during the election.

He also appealed to political stakeholders to shun rigging, fake news, cheating, money inducement, double standard, and vote-buying, among others, in order not to trigger election violence.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Ngozi Shokpeka, appealed to security agencies, as well as politicians, to protect Corps members that would be participating in the election.

Representatives of political parties, traditional rulers, INEC representatives, NYSC, and market women leaders, among others, were present at the summit.