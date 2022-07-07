From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Students/Joint Campus Committee, (NANS/JCC), Osun Axis, and the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) on Thursday endorsed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term.

Similarly, the Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), organized prayer for Oyetola and endorsed him for a second term.

The students and Muslim women had a separate solidarity walk of a few kilometres saying their endorsement was informed by the outstanding performance of the Governor in the past three and a half years.

The students said they can no longer be neutral in the face of the physical realities of competence, capacity and experience of Governor Oyetola.

Speaking, the National President, National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), Comrade Yusuf Moshood Agboola, said the Governor had distinguished himself as a committed and transparent leader whose modest achievements were unprecedented in the history of Osun.

Also, the National President, NANS/JCC, Comrade Oyelayo Oyewole, lauded the Governor for running a student-friendly administration, saying his outstanding performance had endeared them to him.

The Chairperson of COMWA, Rasheedah Adebari, described Oyetola as a gentle, amiable, cool-headed, capable, intelligent, financial guru, economic giant, incorruptible, indefatigable and God-fearing.

She said the group decided to support Oyetola, not only because he is the only Muslim governor in the entire south, but because of his performance since he became governor of the state.

Oyetola thanked the students and Muslim groups for their support, promising that his second term would be better for all citizens of the state.