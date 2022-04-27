From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Less than three months to the governorship election in Osun State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Abdulganiyy Raji, on Wednesday disclosed that over 370,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) have not been collected.

He stated this during a voter education programme held at the INEC office, Gbongan/Ibadan road, Osogbo.

According to him, publicity has been made on different mediums of communication, yet, the owners of the PVCs refused to collect them.

He said, “a lot of Permanent Voter Cards have not been collected up till now. We don’t know the reason we have that apathy – why people are not coming to collect them despite all the necessary publicity that we are making.

“We have over 370,000 PVC, for those between 2011 and 2018, that is yet to be collected.

“But, for those who have just newly registered between June last year and March this year, you know the exercise took place in over three quarters, first, second and third quarters. PVC for those who registered during the first and the second quarter, that is, June till December 2021, are ready with us.

“However, we are waiting for the delivery of the ones for the third quarter this week, that is why we have not rolled out the PVC because we don’t want to create a situation where some who registered in the third quarter will come, despite the announcement that it is only for the first and second quarters, and would now start making noise all around.

“So, by next week, hopefully, we will roll out all the cards for all those who registered between June last year and March this year. The cards are ready. They have all been printed. We have taken delivery of the first and second quarters and the third quarter will be delivered to us this week,” he added.