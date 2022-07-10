From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An aide to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident of winning the Saturday governorship election having toured the 30 Local Governments including the area office and secured the support of traditional rulers and people of the state.

Omipidan who is a member of the campaign committee and Chief Press Secretary to the governor spoke to our correspondent during a chat in Osogbo, the state capital.

He noted that God has been supporting the course of Oyetola because the governor has relied on God, saying “with the show of love received during the campaign, our victory is sure.

Oyetola concluded the campaign tour on Friday when he visited Ife South Local Government to seek reelection from the people.

Omipidan said, “any political observer would know that the governor received overwhelming welcome in all the 30 Local Governments with prayers and adoption by traditional rulers.”

He noted that some traditional rulers in the West Senatorial District had endorsed Oyetola after which the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, organized a prayer and promised total support for the governor.

Omipidan said the recent endorsement of over 20,000 students is a pointer to the fact that the people of the state have resolved to reelect Oyetola for a second term.