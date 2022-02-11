From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has boasted that other aspirants for the February 19 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary will not pose any serious threat to his aspiration of retaining his seat.

He spoke after appearing before the screening panel at the APC national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, assuring that his achievements will see him through his re-election.

“If my performance speaks for me and that is good and fine. I don’t want to go into individuals. Believe me, if you have visited Osun in recent times, you should be able to answer the question by yourself. We have done very well, so I can never be threatened by anybody coming in. I am always the aspirant to beat any time any day,” he said.

On how prepared he is for the election, Governor Oyetola said: “I have been going round to talk to members of the party in all the local governments, As at yesterday, out of 30, we visited about 18 of the local governments and we will continue with the strategic engagements starting from tomorrow. That will show you I don’t want to take anything for granted.

“This is an election that is among members of the party, so I will need their endorsement to be able to fly the flag of the party. I’ve been going around to ask for the support of members in all the local governments of the state. So, I am prepared.”