Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, and the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, have reiterated their support for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying they were resolute to work for his success in the forthcoming governorship election.

The monarchs showered encomiums and prayers on the governor for his achievements in the last three years, just as they assured him of their royal backing before, during and after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

This is even as the Governor rounded off his strategic engagement tour across the nine Federal Constituencies of the State in Osogbo, the state capital, on Thursday night.

Governor Oyetola had in the last three weeks embarked on a familiarisation visit to each of the 30 Local Government Areas, including Ife-East Area Office, to identify and solidarise with the newly- elected executives of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Receiving the governor in his palace, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, threw his weight behind Governor Oyetola who he described as a promise keeper.

The revered traditional ruler said the governor has performed excellently well and the time has come for the people of Osogbo and the entire state to reciprocate the good gesture.

“You are doing well for all the four towns in Osogbo Traditional Council. I have been sent to commend you for all you have been doing to transform the state and give Osun a new development facelift.

“You have been doing well. You were part of the previous Administration where Osogbo was progressing. Our thought was that it would end there when the former administration came to an end. But when you came on board, the progress was marvellous. For whatever reason, we will not leave you, we shall continue to be with you.

“We know you are not a noise maker but a great doer, a performer and a reformer whose passion for the people’s welfare is second to none. You have indeed written your name in the sand of time and your imprints will continue to live forever after your eight years in office.”

In the same vein, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, acknowledged the monumental achievements of Oyetola, which he described as unprecedented in the history of the state.

While addressing the people at the various places visited, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed gratitude to the monarchs and party leaders and members for always being there for him and his government. He promised not to let them down.