From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been described as the most credible and best choice among other aspirants for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, who is the Chairman, of the Irewole Federal Constituency Campaign Committee for the re-election of Oyetola, yesterday, said the best thing that can happen to residents of Osun is to elect the Governor for a second term.

He enjoined his kinsmen from Irewole Federal Constituency to reach out to other parts of the state to canvas for votes for the re-election of Governor Oyetola.

Oyebamiji spoke while playing host to some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Irewole Federal Constituency who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the State Secretariat.

He said APC members in the constituency must show commitment to the re-election of the Governor because he remains the only credible and trustworthy among the aspirants.

He said, “for anyone who means well for our state and its residents, the best move is to ensure that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola returns for a second. This must be the way to go if we don’t want any set back for our State.

“Out of all the candidates jostling for the Governorship seat, Governor Oyetola remains the only qualified person for the job and we have seen his antecedents, we know he means well for the people of Osun. The wisest thing at this point is for all of us to work assiduously to ensure his re-election.

“Governor Oyetola remains our best choice in the July 16 elections in Osun, we can’t afford to take our State backwards, we can’t let political marauders take over the reigns of our State, all hands must be on deck to return Governor Oyetola for a second term,” he added.