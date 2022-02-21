From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on his co-contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary and other aggrieved members to join hands with him to build the state and take it to greater heights.

Committee Chairman for the APC primary in Osun State, Governor AbduRahman AbduRasaq, declared Governor Oyetola winner of the primary after he polled 222, 169 to defeat Moshood Adeoti and Lasun Yusuf who scored 12,921 and 460 votes respectively,

Oyetola, in an acceptance speech, urged the aggrieved members to have a rethink in the interest of the state.

He thanked APC members for allowing him to seek re-election in the party, promising he would double efforts to ensure better living for the people.

“It is a victory for our people who trooped out in large number during our strategic tour of the state to inform them of our intention to seek a second term. It is a restatement of their confidence in our development agenda which hope delivered in 2018 and performance sealed in 2022. It is evidence of their belief in sustainable development which we brought into governance and preached every inch of the way.

“I thank you for your constant support and, especially, for speaking eloquently today with your votes in favour of our administration’s restoration and consolidation agenda.

“With this primary now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to deliver an overwhelming victory at the governorship polls holding on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

“For me, we are all winners. I, therefore, extend my hand of fellowship to the other two aspirants to join me as we prepare for the July election.

“We are all brothers. Let’s join hands to build the Osun of our dream. Let us close ranks and eschew bitterness in whatever form. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to also ask all our aggrieved members to have a rethink and join hands with us to further strengthen our party and deliver outstanding results at the governorship poll,” he said.