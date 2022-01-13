From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, screened Senator Ademola Adeleke and Akin Ogunbiyi for the March 9 Osun governorship primary.

Others who appeared before the panel headed by former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke were Dele Adeleke, Emmanuel Oluseye, Dotun Babayemi and Fatai Akinbade. Adoke, in an interview with journalists, at the end of the exercise, said the panel would submit its report to the PDP leadership within 48 hours.

The former minister noted that there were few petitions against Dele Adeleke but did not give details.

He added that the opposition party was committed to building trust among stakeholders in Osun PDP to achieve its objective of winning the July 16 gubernatorial contest.

“I can assure you that we shall turn in our report by the next 48hrs. Six of them turned in for the screening and we screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

“We ensured that the process was transparent. We ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective, which is to win the Osun State election,” he stated.