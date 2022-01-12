From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Wednesday, screened Senator Ademola Adeleke and Akin Ogunbiyi for its March 9, Osun governorship primary.

Others who appeared before the Screening Panel headed former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke were Dele Adeleke, Emmanuel Oluseye, Dotun Babayemi and Fatai Akinbade.

Adoke, in an interview with journalists, at the end of the exercise, said the panel said the report will submit its report to the PDP leadership within forty-eight hours.

The former minister noted that there were few petitions against Dele Adeleke. However, he did not give details of the petitions.

He added that the opposition party is committed to building trust among stakeholders in Osun PDP, so as to achieve its objective of winning the July 16 gubernatorial contest in the state.

“I can assure you that we shall turn in our report by the next 48hrs. Six of them turned in for the screening and we screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

“We ensured that the process was transparent. We ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election,” he stated.