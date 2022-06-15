From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State, Kolapo Alimi, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would win the July 16 governorship election with over 100,000 votes.

Alimi who is a close ally of former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this in Osogbo, during the official defection to the PDP, on Wednesday.

He stated that his decision to join the PDP was the action of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who he said has marginalized allies of his predecessor, Aregbesola “with his divisive policy.”

Alimi who said Oyetola and APC’s days are numbered in the government house added that governor Oyetola of APC would lose in this state. There is no amount of power or threat that can save him. He has come and has divided the party.”

Speaking, the governorship candidate of PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, noted that the new Electoral Law sighed by President Muhammadu Buhari has made it difficult to rig elections.

He expressed optimism that the people of the state would vote for him come July 16 and stay with their votes until he is declared the winner.