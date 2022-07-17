From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on the party’s victory in Osun State’s gubernatorial election on Saturday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari reassured the nation that his administration remains committed towards having credible elections remains unshaken.

With the election completed, the President declared that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot box, and that the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

President Buhari noted that the election’s success demonstrates the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society, and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the country’s electoral process.