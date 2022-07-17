From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday.

He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The Governor also called on security operatives to ensure the maintenance of law and order. He, has, therefore, directed security operatives to take adequate charge to prevent break down of law and order.