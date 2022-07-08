From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam, and some members of the splinter All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared their support for Adegboyega Oyetola in the July 16 governorship election.

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, and other allies of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, also declared their support for Oyetola.

Speaking at a meeting of The Osun Progressives (TOP) held at Ejigbo, on Friday, the splinter group who had been at loggerheads with the state governor and presented their factional governorship candidate, said they had accepted Oyetola as the candidate of APC.

At the meeting, Salam said “by my membership of the party, APC, there is no doubt of where I and my supporters will vote on the election day. So, it is clear that I will vote for my party.

“Wherever I am going is where my supporters going as far as Osun 2022 governorship election is concerned. Adegboyega Oyetola is an APC member and candidate of the party, so we will support our party.

“I listened to the comment of His Excellency on television a few days ago and he talked about the efforts been made to reconcile with those that are not on the same page with him to come to the party, reconciliation with the governor is still ongoing as to end all these crises within our party.

Also, Senator Hussain said, “APC has done so well in the state right from the time of Aregbesola who paved way for the party till this time of Adegboyega Oyetola who is following his footsteps.

“APC is unbeatable. I did not consider Ademola Adeleke of PDP as a threat to the victory of our party. We are a threat to them ahead of the Osun governorship election. We advise our members to remain calm and work for the party,” he added.